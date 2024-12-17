Arizona State visits San Francisco after Brown’s 21-point performance

Arizona State Sun Devils (5-5) at San Francisco Dons (2-6) San Francisco; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State…

Arizona State Sun Devils (5-5) at San Francisco Dons (2-6)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State visits San Francisco after Jalyn Brown scored 21 points in Arizona State’s 57-50 loss to the UC Davis Aggies.

The Dons have gone 2-0 at home. San Francisco has a 1-6 record against opponents above .500.

The Sun Devils are 0-2 in road games. Arizona State ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Kennedy Basham averaging 5.4.

San Francisco’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Arizona State allows. Arizona State scores 9.0 more points per game (72.6) than San Francisco allows (63.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Freja Werth is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Dons.

Tyi Skinner is averaging 17 points and 3.7 assists for the Sun Devils.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.