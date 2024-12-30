Arizona State takes on Pennsylvania after Brown’s 22-point performance

Pennsylvania Quakers (8-3) at Arizona State Sun Devils (5-7, 0-1 Big 12) Tempe, Arizona; Monday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pennsylvania Quakers (8-3) at Arizona State Sun Devils (5-7, 0-1 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State faces Pennsylvania after Jalyn Brown scored 22 points in Arizona State’s 102-82 loss to the Utah Utes.

The Sun Devils are 3-1 in home games. Arizona State is 2-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.3 turnovers per game.

The Quakers have gone 1-1 away from home. Pennsylvania is the Ivy League leader with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Katie Collins averaging 5.6.

Arizona State averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 4.3 per game Pennsylvania gives up. Pennsylvania has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 40.1% shooting opponents of Arizona State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyi Skinner is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, while averaging 17.8 points and 3.3 assists.

Stina Almqvist is averaging 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Quakers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Quakers: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.