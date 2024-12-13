Arizona State takes on No. 9 Florida

Florida Gators (9-0) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (8-1) Atlanta; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Florida and…

Florida Gators (9-0) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (8-1)

Atlanta; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Florida and Arizona State play at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Sun Devils are 8-1 in non-conference play. Arizona State averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Gators are 9-0 in non-conference play. Florida averages 86.6 points while outscoring opponents by 21.6 points per game.

Arizona State makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.7 percentage points higher than Florida has allowed to its opponents (38.4%). Florida averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Arizona State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joson Sanon is shooting 52.1% and averaging 15.9 points for the Sun Devils.

Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 18.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Gators.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

