Arizona State Sun Devils face the San Diego Toreros on 5-game win streak

San Diego Toreros (3-4) at Arizona State Sun Devils (7-1)

Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State heads into a matchup against San Diego as winners of five consecutive games.

The Sun Devils have gone 3-0 at home. Arizona State is 7-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Toreros play their first true road game after going 3-4 to begin the season. San Diego is 1-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Arizona State scores 78.8 points, 9.1 more per game than the 69.7 San Diego allows. San Diego averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Arizona State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joson Sanon is shooting 51.8% and averaging 15.5 points for the Sun Devils.

Kjay Bradley Jr. is shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, while averaging 17 points, 3.9 assists and 2.7 steals.

