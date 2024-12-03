Arizona State plays San Diego, looks for 7th straight home win

San Diego Toreros (3-4) at Arizona State Sun Devils (7-1) Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sun…

San Diego Toreros (3-4) at Arizona State Sun Devils (7-1)

Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sun Devils -20.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State hosts San Diego trying to continue its six-game home winning streak.

The Sun Devils are 3-0 in home games. Arizona State has a 7-1 record against teams above .500.

The Toreros play their first true road game after going 3-4 to begin the season. San Diego averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Arizona State averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 7.6 per game San Diego allows. San Diego has shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Arizona State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joson Sanon is shooting 52.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, while averaging 15.5 points.

Kjay Bradley Jr. is averaging 17 points, 3.9 assists and 2.7 steals for the Toreros.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

