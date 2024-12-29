Arizona State faces Pennsylvania after Brown’s 22-point game

Pennsylvania Quakers (8-3) at Arizona State Sun Devils (5-7, 0-1 Big 12) Tempe, Arizona; Monday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pennsylvania Quakers (8-3) at Arizona State Sun Devils (5-7, 0-1 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State takes on Pennsylvania after Jalyn Brown scored 22 points in Arizona State’s 102-82 loss to the Utah Utes.

The Sun Devils are 3-1 in home games. Arizona State gives up 74.3 points and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The Quakers are 1-1 in road games. Pennsylvania is second in the Ivy League scoring 71.4 points per game and is shooting 42.6%.

Arizona State scores 72.7 points, 15.4 more per game than the 57.3 Pennsylvania gives up. Pennsylvania averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Arizona State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyi Skinner is averaging 17.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Sun Devils.

Katie Collins is averaging 8.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Quakers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Quakers: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.