Arizona hosts Kneepkens and Utah

Utah Utes (10-2, 1-0 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (10-4, 1-0 Big 12) Tucson, Arizona; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Utes (10-2, 1-0 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (10-4, 1-0 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah faces Arizona after Gianna Kneepkens scored 24 points in Utah’s 102-82 victory against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Wildcats are 7-1 on their home court. Arizona is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Utes are 1-0 in Big 12 play. Utah is 8-1 against opponents over .500.

Arizona’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Utah gives up. Utah scores 24.0 more points per game (83.1) than Arizona gives up to opponents (59.1).

The Wildcats and Utes face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jada Williams averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 24.6% from beyond the arc.

Ines Vieira is averaging 6.7 points, 5.9 assists and 2.1 steals for the Utes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 11.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Utes: 8-2, averaging 80.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.