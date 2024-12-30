Arizona faces TCU after Love’s 24-point game

TCU Horned Frogs (7-4) at Arizona Wildcats (6-5, 0-1 Big 12) Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

TCU Horned Frogs (7-4) at Arizona Wildcats (6-5, 0-1 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -14.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona hosts TCU after Caleb Love scored 24 points in Arizona’s 94-41 win against the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Wildcats have gone 5-1 in home games. Arizona ranks eighth in college basketball with 39.3 rebounds led by Tobe Awaka averaging 8.0.

The Horned Frogs are 0-1 in road games. TCU is fourth in the Big 12 allowing 63.8 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

Arizona averages 85.5 points, 21.7 more per game than the 63.8 TCU allows. TCU averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Arizona allows.

The Wildcats and Horned Frogs match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Love is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Brendan Wenzel is shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, while averaging 9.4 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 84.8 points, 39.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

