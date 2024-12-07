Appalachian State visits Wofford following Paulk’s 20-point game

Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-4) at Wofford Terriers (5-2) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wofford plays Appalachian…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-4) at Wofford Terriers (5-2)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford plays Appalachian State after Evangelia Paulk scored 20 points in Wofford’s 75-56 win over the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Terriers have gone 4-0 at home. Wofford scores 71.0 points and has outscored opponents by 15.4 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 0-3 in road games.

Wofford makes 42.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than Appalachian State has allowed to its opponents (36.0%). Appalachian State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Wofford allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paulk is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 11.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 steals.

Emily Carver is averaging 12.3 points for the Mountaineers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

