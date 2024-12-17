Appalachian State visits Charleston (SC), aims to stop road slide

Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-5) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (7-1) Charleston, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-5) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (7-1)

Charleston, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State hits the road against Charleston (SC) looking to break its four-game road slide.

The Cougars have gone 4-1 at home. Charleston (SC) has a 6-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mountaineers are 0-4 on the road. Appalachian State averages 17.9 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Charleston (SC) scores 81.6 points, 15.1 more per game than the 66.5 Appalachian State allows. Appalachian State has shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points greater than the 35.7% shooting opponents of Charleston (SC) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Barbot is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Cougars.

Mara Neira is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 8.8 points and 1.8 steals.

