Appalachian State secures 85-43 win over Mid-Atlantic Christian

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Alonzo Dodd scored 19 points as Appalachian State beat Mid-Atlantic Christian 85-43 on Tuesday night.

Dodd shot 7 for 7 (4 for 4 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Mountaineers (6-3). Dior Conners went 6 of 12 from the field (4 for 9 from 3-point range) to add 17 points. CJ Huntley shot 7 of 8 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Janus Shepherd led the way for the Mustangs with 12 points. Carlos Raven added 11 points and three steals for Mid-Atlantic Christian.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

