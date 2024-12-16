Appalachian State plays Charleston (SC) on 4-game road skid

Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-5) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (7-1) Charleston, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-5) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (7-1)

Charleston, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State hits the road against Charleston (SC) looking to stop its four-game road skid.

The Cougars have gone 4-1 at home. Charleston (SC) is 6-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mountaineers are 0-4 on the road. Appalachian State scores 68.4 points and has outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game.

Charleston (SC) makes 41.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Appalachian State has allowed to its opponents (37.0%). Appalachian State averages 16.4 more points per game (68.4) than Charleston (SC) allows (52.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Barbot is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 16.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals.

Emily Carver is averaging 12 points and 1.5 steals for the Mountaineers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

