Appalachian State plays Arkansas State in conference matchup

Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-6) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-6)

Boone, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Emily Carver and Appalachian State host Kyanna Morgan and Arkansas State in Sun Belt play Sunday.

The Mountaineers have gone 3-1 in home games.

The Red Wolves are 1-5 in road games. Arkansas State is eighth in the Sun Belt with 11.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Wynter Rogers averaging 2.0.

Appalachian State scores 66.8 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 66.1 Arkansas State gives up. Arkansas State has shot at a 38.5% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 38.6% shooting opponents of Appalachian State have averaged.

The Mountaineers and Red Wolves meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carver is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Mountaineers.

Morgan is averaging 9.5 points for the Red Wolves.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

