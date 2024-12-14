Appalachian State Mountaineers and the High Point Panthers square off in Greensboro, North Carolina

High Point Panthers (9-2) vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-3) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers…

High Point Panthers (9-2) vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-3)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: High Point and Appalachian State play at Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Mountaineers have a 6-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Appalachian State has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Panthers have a 9-2 record in non-conference games. High Point has a 3-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Appalachian State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.6 per game High Point gives up. High Point averages 11.3 more points per game (75.6) than Appalachian State allows to opponents (64.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Tate is shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 12.6 points, 5.2 assists and 1.9 steals.

D’Maurian Williams is averaging 15.7 points and 3.1 assists for the Panthers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.