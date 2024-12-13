Appalachian State Mountaineers and the High Point Panthers play in Greensboro, North Carolina

High Point Panthers (9-2) vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-3) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: High Point…

High Point Panthers (9-2) vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-3)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point and Appalachian State square off in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Mountaineers are 6-3 in non-conference play. Appalachian State averages 72.8 points and has outscored opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The Panthers have a 9-2 record in non-conference play. High Point is ninth in the Big South with 30.7 rebounds per game led by Juslin Bodo Bodo averaging 7.1.

Appalachian State averages 72.8 points, 7.0 more per game than the 65.8 High Point gives up. High Point averages 11.3 more points per game (75.6) than Appalachian State gives up to opponents (64.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Huntley is shooting 55.2% and averaging 14.7 points for the Mountaineers.

D’Maurian Williams is averaging 15.7 points and 3.1 assists for the Panthers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.