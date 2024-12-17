Appalachian State faces Louisiana after Tate’s 24-point outing

Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-4) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (2-9) Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State visits…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-4) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (2-9)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State visits Louisiana after Myles Tate scored 24 points in Appalachian State’s 65-59 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 2-5 in home games. Louisiana has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mountaineers are 0-2 in road games. Appalachian State scores 71.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game.

Louisiana’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Appalachian State allows. Appalachian State averages 71.4 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 78.1 Louisiana allows to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Thomas is averaging 4.7 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

CJ Huntley is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Mountaineers.

