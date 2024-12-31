AP men’s player of the week: Tennessee’s Zakai Zeigler has massive game in win over Middle Tennessee

The Associated Press national player of the week in men’s college basketball for Week 8 of the season: Zakai Zeigler,…

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

Zeigler had quite a game in the top-ranked Vols’ only game last week. The 5-foot-9 guard had 17 points, 15 rebounds and four rebounds in Tennessee’s 82-64 win over Middle Tennessee. Zeigler’s assists were the fifth most in program history and the most since 1987. He also is the first Southeastern Conference player in 20 years to have a 15-point, 15-assist game in a nonconference regulation game. Zeigler averages 11.8 points per game and is seventh nationally with 8.2 assists per game. Tennessee remained atop the AP Top 25 for the fourth straight week following Zeigler’s performance.

Runner-up

Bruce Thornton, Ohio State. The 6-2 junior guard scored a career-high 33 points in a 103-83 win over Indiana State a week after scoring 30 in an 85-65 victory over then-No. 4 Kentucky. Thornton made 11 of 16 shots against Indiana State, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range. He also was 7 for 8 on free throws and grabbed six rebounds. Thornton is averaging 17.4 points per game and shooting 49% from 3.

Honorable mention

Donald Hand Jr., Boston College; Mason Falslev, Utah State; Deywilk Tavarez, Charleston.

Keep an eye on

Jacksen Moni, North Dakota State. The 6-10 senior forward had 28 points and five assists in a 94-60 win over Cal State Bakersfield. Moni shot 8 of 12 from the floor and was 11 for 14 on free throws. He’s second in Summit League scoring at 18.5 points per game. The Bison have won eight straight headed into their conference opener against St. Thomas on Thursday.

