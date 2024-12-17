AP men’s player of the week: Johni Broome’s big game earns him 2nd award of season

The Associated Press national player of the week in men’s college basketball for Week 6 of the season: Johni Broome,…

The Associated Press national player of the week in men’s college basketball for Week 6 of the season:

Johni Broome, Auburn

The 6-foot-10 senior from Plant City, Florida, is the first two-time winner of the AP men’s college basketball player of the week award this season. He had 21 points, 20 rebounds, six assists and three blocks in just 26 minutes as the second-ranked Tigers blew out Ohio State 91-53 last week. Then, after the game in Atlanta, Broome raced back to Auburn so that he could take part in his graduation ceremony that evening. The All-American forward is averaging 19.7 points and 12.7 rebounds heading into Tuesday night’s game against Georgia State.

Runner-up

Lamont Butler, Kentucky. The senior from Moreno Valley, California, was 10 for 10 from the field — six of them 3-pointers — and scored 33 points with six assists in fourth-ranked Kentucky’s 93-85 win over Louisville. The transfer from San Diego State is the only Division I player since at least the 1996-97 season to make all his shots, score at least 33 and get at least six assists.

Honorable mention

Jamichael Stillwell, Milwaukee; Jordan Gainey, Tennessee; Tyrese Hunter, Memphis.

Keep an eye on

Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State. Often overlooked amid the third-ranked Cyclones’ brilliant backcourt, the 6-foot-9 junior from Las Vegas is averaging 11.5 points and eight boards. Jefferson had 19 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists without a turnover in an 89-80 win over Iowa, and then had 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists in just 25 minutes of a blowout of Omaha.

