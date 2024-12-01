Antognoli leads Lafayette against Monmouth after 20-point game

Lafayette Leopards (2-4) at Monmouth Hawks (1-6) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette takes…

Lafayette Leopards (2-4) at Monmouth Hawks (1-6)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette takes on Monmouth after Abby Antognoli scored 20 points in Lafayette’s 71-69 win against the NJIT Highlanders.

The Hawks have gone 1-1 in home games. Monmouth is 0-3 against opponents over .500.

The Leopards are 1-3 on the road. Lafayette is eighth in the Patriot with 20.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Kay Donahue averaging 4.8.

Monmouth is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points lower than the 46.1% Lafayette allows to opponents. Lafayette averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Monmouth gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damaris Rodriguez is shooting 46.9% and averaging 15.3 points for the Hawks.

Antognoli is averaging 12.2 points for the Leopards.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

