Anthony Dell’Orso scores 19 off the bench and Arizona routs Southern Utah 102-66

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Anthony Dell’Orso scored 19 points and six other Arizona players reached double figures in a 102-66 victory over Southern Utah on Saturday.

Four of the double-figure scorers were reserves. In addition to Dell’Orso’s 19 points, KJ Lewis scored 15, Henri Veesaar 12 and Motiejus Krivas 10. Among the starters, Tobe Awaka and Trey Townsend scored 12 each and Caleb Love had 11.

Arizona led 20-16 with 12 1/2 minutes left in the first half before blowing the game open. The Wildcats scored the next 13 points and 21 of the next 23. By the end of the half their run was 35-7 and they led 55-23 at the break.

The Wildcats shot 53%, made 14 of 19 free throws and forced 13 Southern Utah turnovers for a 20-6 advantage in points after turnovers in the first half. The Thunderbirds finished with 18 turnovers.

The second half was far more even. At one point the teams combined to make 12 of 14 shots. Still, Arizona led by at least 30 points for all but two possessions after halftime.

Arizona, which had been under .500 for the first time since 2010 evened its record at 4-4.

Jamir Simpson had 21 points and Dominique Ford had 13 for Southern Utah (8-3).

The Wildcats are 50-4 at home over the last three-plus seasons under coach Tommy Lloyd.

