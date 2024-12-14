Anderson leads Prairie View A&M against Loyola Marymount after 21-point game

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-8) at Loyola Marymount Lions (4-4) Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-8) at Loyola Marymount Lions (4-4)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -20; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits Loyola Marymount after Nick Anderson scored 21 points in Prairie View A&M’s 91-84 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Lions have gone 2-2 at home. Loyola Marymount is ninth in the WCC with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jevon Porter averaging 2.0.

The Panthers have gone 0-8 away from home. Prairie View A&M ranks fifth in the SWAC shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.

Loyola Marymount’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of Loyola Marymount have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Johnston is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 14.8 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals.

Anderson is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 18.9 points.

