Anderson leads Furman against Harvard after 21-point game

Furman Paladins (11-1) at Harvard Crimson (3-7) Boston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -2; over/under is 139…

Furman Paladins (11-1) at Harvard Crimson (3-7)

Boston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -2; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Furman visits Harvard after Nick Anderson scored 21 points in Furman’s 100-75 victory against the Montreat Cavaliers.

The Crimson are 2-1 on their home court. Harvard ranks fifth in the Ivy League in team defense, allowing 72.0 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

The Paladins have gone 3-1 away from home. Furman is eighth in the SoCon scoring 31.5 points per game in the paint led by Garrett Hien averaging 4.7.

Harvard averages 67.1 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 63.9 Furman allows. Furman averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Harvard gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Nelson is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, while averaging 8.8 points.

Pjay Smith Jr. is averaging 16.5 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Paladins.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.