Anderson has 16 in Lipscomb’s 80-62 win over Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Joe Anderson had 16 points in Lipscomb’s 80-62 win against Chattanooga on Tuesday night. Anderson added…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Joe Anderson had 16 points in Lipscomb’s 80-62 win against Chattanooga on Tuesday night.

Anderson added seven rebounds for the Bisons (5-4). Jacob Ognacevic added 16 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc while he also had six rebounds. Will Pruitt went 7 of 12 from the field to finish with 15 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Mocs (5-4) were led by Bash Wieland, who recorded 21 points and two steals. Chattanooga also got eight points from Trey Bonham. Collin Mulholland also put up eight points. The loss snapped the Mocs’ five-game winning streak.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.