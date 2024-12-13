Anderson and Prairie View A&M host Loyola Marymount

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-8) at Loyola Marymount Lions (4-4) Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-8) at Loyola Marymount Lions (4-4)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M faces Loyola Marymount after Nick Anderson scored 21 points in Prairie View A&M’s 91-84 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Lions are 2-2 on their home court. Loyola Marymount has a 2-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Panthers have gone 0-8 away from home. Prairie View A&M ranks fourth in the SWAC scoring 34.9 points per game in the paint led by Anderson averaging 6.8.

Loyola Marymount is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 12.9 percentage points lower than the 54.3% Prairie View A&M allows to opponents. Prairie View A&M has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Loyola Marymount have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Johnston is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 14.8 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals.

Anderson is averaging 18.9 points for the Panthers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

