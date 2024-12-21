Amundsen scores 25, Dartmouth knocks off Vermont 84-54

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Connor Amundsen scored 25 points as Dartmouth beat Vermont 84-54 on Saturday. Amundsen shot 7 of…

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Connor Amundsen scored 25 points as Dartmouth beat Vermont 84-54 on Saturday.

Amundsen shot 7 of 11 from the field, including 7 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Big Green (5-7). Ryan Cornish scored 23 points and added nine rebounds and eight assists. Brandon Mitchell-Day shot 4 of 8 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Jace Roquemore led the way for the Catamounts (6-8) with 14 points. TJ Hurley added nine points for Vermont. Nick Fiorillo also had eight points.

NEXT UP

Dartmouth plays Wednesday against Colby-Sawyer at home, and Vermont hosts Elms College on Monday.

