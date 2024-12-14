Amoore leads No. 16 Kentucky against Purdue after 20-point outing

Kentucky Wildcats (8-1) at Purdue Boilermakers (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Kentucky Wildcats (8-1) at Purdue Boilermakers (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Kentucky plays Purdue after Georgia Amoore scored 20 points in Kentucky’s 87-45 victory against the Queens (NC) Royals.

The Boilermakers are 5-2 in home games. Purdue averages 16.7 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Wildcats are 0-1 on the road. Kentucky ranks second in the SEC with 19.4 assists per game led by Amoore averaging 7.8.

Purdue scores 67.6 points, 13.7 more per game than the 53.9 Kentucky allows. Kentucky has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points greater than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Purdue have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destini Lombard is scoring 14.1 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Boilermakers.

Clara Strack is averaging 16.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.6 blocks for the Wildcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

