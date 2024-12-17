American visits Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Fleming’s 26-point game

American Eagles (6-4) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (6-4, 1-0 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s…

American Eagles (6-4) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (6-4, 1-0 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) takes on American after Rasheer Fleming scored 26 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 78-75 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Hawks have gone 3-3 at home. Saint Joseph’s (PA) scores 75.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Eagles are 0-4 on the road. American is fourth in the Patriot League giving up 69.7 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44.2% American allows to opponents. American averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xzayvier Brown is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 15.7 points, 5.1 assists and 1.7 steals.

Colin Smalls averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

