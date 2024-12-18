American visits Fleming and Saint Joseph’s (PA)

American Eagles (6-4) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (6-4, 1-0 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks…

American Eagles (6-4) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (6-4, 1-0 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -12.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts American after Rasheer Fleming scored 26 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 78-75 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Hawks have gone 3-3 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Eagles have gone 0-4 away from home. American is sixth in the Patriot League scoring 70.9 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44.2% American allows to opponents. American averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xzayvier Brown is shooting 36.8% and averaging 15.7 points for the Hawks.

Matt Rogers is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Eagles.

