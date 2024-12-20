American plays Monmouth on 4-game road slide

American Eagles (0-9) at Monmouth Hawks (4-6) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: American will…

American Eagles (0-9) at Monmouth Hawks (4-6)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American will attempt to end its four-game road losing streak when the Eagles play Monmouth.

The Hawks have gone 3-1 at home. Monmouth allows 66.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.1 points per game.

The Eagles have gone 0-3 away from home. American allows 71.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 15.0 points per game.

Monmouth is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 40.8% American allows to opponents. American’s 34.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points lower than Monmouth has allowed to its opponents (39.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Damaris Rodriguez is scoring 13.1 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Hawks.

Cecilia Kay is averaging 10.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Eagles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

