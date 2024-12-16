American hosts George Washington on home slide

George Washington Revolutionaries (5-4, 0-1 A-10) at American Eagles (0-8) Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: American aims to…

George Washington Revolutionaries (5-4, 0-1 A-10) at American Eagles (0-8)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American aims to end its four-game home slide with a win against George Washington.

The Eagles have gone 0-3 at home. American allows 72.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 15.0 points per game.

The Revolutionaries are 0-2 on the road. George Washington is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 18.4 turnovers per game.

American is shooting 35.1% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 35.9% George Washington allows to opponents. George Washington averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game American allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Molly Driscoll is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 8.9 points.

Makayla Andrews is averaging 13 points for the Revolutionaries.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

