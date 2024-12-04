American hosts George Washington following Rogers’ 20-point outing

George Washington Revolutionaries (7-1) at American Eagles (5-4) Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -4.5; over/under is…

George Washington Revolutionaries (7-1) at American Eagles (5-4)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -4.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: American hosts George Washington after Matt Rogers scored 20 points in American’s 97-52 victory against the Notre Dame-Maryland Gators.

The Eagles are 2-0 on their home court. American is eighth in the Patriot League with 11.9 assists per game led by Elijah Stephens averaging 3.4.

The Revolutionaries play their first true road game after going 7-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. George Washington is seventh in the A-10 scoring 78.8 points per game and is shooting 45.6%.

American averages 69.8 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 67.8 George Washington allows. George Washington averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game American gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rogers is shooting 50.0% and averaging 13.8 points for the Eagles.

Darren Buchanan Jr. is averaging 15.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Revolutionaries.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.