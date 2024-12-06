Amarri Tice scores 20, grabs 13 rebounds to lead Quinnipiac over Rider 72-67

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Amarri Tice finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds to help Quinnipiac defeat Rider 72-67 on…

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Amarri Tice finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds to help Quinnipiac defeat Rider 72-67 on Friday night.

Khaden Bennett had 12 points for the Bobcats (4-5, 1-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Paul Otieno pitched in with 11 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.

Zion Cruz led the Broncs (4-6, 0-2) with 15 points. Tariq Ingraham added 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Jay Alvarez had 11 points and two steals.

