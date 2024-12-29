Amarion Dickerson guides Robert Morris past Northern Kentucky 97-93 in triple OT

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Amarion Dickerson had 27 points and 15 rebounds to help Robert Morris hold off Northern…

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Amarion Dickerson had 27 points and 15 rebounds to help Robert Morris hold off Northern Kentucky 97-93 in triple overtime on Sunday.

Dickerson blocked five shots and had three steals for the Colonials (9-5, 1-2 Horizon League). Sophomore Alvaro Folgueiras scored 21 points and added a career-high 19 rebounds and six assists. DJ Smith had 13 points.

The Norse (7-7, 2-1) were led by LJ Wells, who finished with 19 points, 13 rebounds and two steals. Northern Kentucky also got 17 points and six rebounds from Trey Robinson. Randall Pettus II had 17 points. The Norse saw a five-game win streak come to an end.

Dickerson’s dunk gave Robert Morris a 94-92 lead with 26 seconds left in the third OT. Dilen Miller made two free throws with 3 seconds left to wrap up the victory.

Josh Dilling made the second of two free throws with 8 seconds left for the Norse, forcing a second OT tied at 80. Wells hit a 3-pointer with 2:05 left and neither team scored after that, forcing the third OT tied at 86.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.