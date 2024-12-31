Live Radio
Alvaro Cardenas Torre scores 19 to help Boise State beat Wyoming 67-58

The Associated Press

December 31, 2024, 11:18 PM

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Alvaro Cardenas Torre had 19 points to lead Boise State to a 67-58 victory over Wyoming on Tuesday night.

Cardenas Torre also had six assists for the Broncos (11-3, 3-0 Mountain West Conference). Tyson Degenhart added 16 points and nine rebounds. Andrew Meadow pitched in with 11 points and six rebounds.

A.J. Wills led the Cowboys (8-6, 1-2) with 17 points. Obi Agbim added 14 points and two steals.

Boise State entered halftime up 25-19. Degenhart paced the team in scoring in the first half with six points. Boise State used a 9-2 run in the second half to build an eight-point lead at 54-46 with 3:49 left in the half before finishing off the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

