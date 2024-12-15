Allen leads DePaul against UNLV after 27-point game

UNLV Rebels (6-3) at DePaul Blue Demons (4-7) Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: DePaul hosts UNLV after Jorie…

UNLV Rebels (6-3) at DePaul Blue Demons (4-7)

Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul hosts UNLV after Jorie Allen scored 27 points in DePaul’s 73-56 victory over the UIC Flames.

The Blue Demons are 3-2 in home games. DePaul gives up 71.0 points and has been outscored by 6.5 points per game.

The Rebels are 0-2 in road games. UNLV averages 73.6 points while outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game.

DePaul scores 64.5 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 63.8 UNLV gives up. UNLV averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game DePaul gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is averaging 18.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Blue Demons.

Aaliyah Alexander averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

