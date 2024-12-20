Allen leads DePaul against Butler after 23-point game

Butler Bulldogs (10-3) at DePaul Blue Demons (5-8) Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: DePaul takes on Butler after…

Butler Bulldogs (10-3) at DePaul Blue Demons (5-8)

Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul takes on Butler after Jorie Allen scored 23 points in DePaul’s 76-64 win against the Southern Jaguars.

The Blue Demons are 4-3 in home games. DePaul is fifth in the Big East with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Meg Newman averaging 5.8.

The Bulldogs are 2-1 in road games. Butler ranks fourth in the Big East with 16.1 assists per game led by Karsyn Norman averaging 3.3.

DePaul scores 65.1 points, 5.3 more per game than the 59.8 Butler gives up. Butler has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of DePaul have averaged.

The Blue Demons and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is averaging 19.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Blue Demons.

Norman is averaging 3.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 3-7, averaging 63.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

