Alexis Markowski helps No. 24 Nebraska women cruise to 66-42 victory over Chattanooga

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Alexis Markowski scored 18 points to lead No. 24 Nebraska to a 66-42 victory over Chattanooga…

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Alexis Markowski scored 18 points to lead No. 24 Nebraska to a 66-42 victory over Chattanooga on Sunday.

Markowski made 7 of 9 shots with a 3-pointer and grabbed eight rebounds in 20 minutes of play for the Cornhuskers (10-1), who upped their win streak to five while improving to 9-0 at home. Markowski became the first player in program history to reach 1,500 points and 1,000 rebounds in a career last time out. The senior also has a school-record 44 double-doubles.

Callin Hake added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists for Nebraska. Britt Prince hit two 3-pointers and scored eight. Prince is the first freshman to score 100 points in her first eight games for the Cornhuskers.

Gaia Elisaldez and reserve Ava Card both scored 10 to lead the Mocs (4-8), who lost their fifth straight game and fell to 1-4 on the road.

Card hit a 3-pointer to give Charlotte an 11-8 lead. The Mocs went scoreless over the final 4:34 of the first and Kendall Moriarty and Markowski hit 3-pointers to put Nebraska up 14-11 after one quarter.

Gianna Corbitt opened the second period with a 3-pointer to pull Chattanooga even. Hake answered with a 3-pointer and Prince followed with back-to-back 3-pointers in a 15-6 run as Nebraska took a 29-20 lead into halftime. Markowski led all scorers with 10 first-half points.

Hake had seven points in the third quarter as the Cornhuskers pushed their advantage to 44-30. Eight players scored in a 22-point fourth quarter to wrap up the victory.

Nebraska travels to play No. 25 Georgia Tech on Saturday. Chattanooga will host Salem University on Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.