Alexander leads UNLV against Northwestern after 25-point showing

UNLV Rebels (7-3) at Northwestern Wildcats (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNLV visits…

UNLV Rebels (7-3) at Northwestern Wildcats (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV visits Northwestern after Aaliyah Alexander scored 25 points in UNLV’s 80-61 win against the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Wildcats have gone 4-3 at home. Northwestern is 2-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Rebels have gone 1-2 away from home. UNLV ranks sixth in the MWC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Meadow Roland averaging 2.0.

Northwestern makes 43.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than UNLV has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). UNLV averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Northwestern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Williams is shooting 47.2% and averaging 11.7 points for the Wildcats.

Kiara Jackson is averaging 13.2 points, 5.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Rebels.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.