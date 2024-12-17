Alexander leads UNLV against Northwestern after 25-point performance

UNLV Rebels (7-3) at Northwestern Wildcats (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNLV takes…

Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV takes on Northwestern after Aaliyah Alexander scored 25 points in UNLV’s 80-61 victory over the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Wildcats are 4-3 in home games. Northwestern is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rebels are 1-2 on the road. UNLV ranks third in the MWC shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

Northwestern’s average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.0 per game UNLV allows. UNLV has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points above the 37.5% shooting opponents of Northwestern have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Casey Harter averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc.

Kiara Jackson is averaging 13.2 points, 5.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Rebels.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

