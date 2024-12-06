Alexander leads Boston University against Albany (NY) after 22-point game

Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-3) at Boston University Terriers (3-5) Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston University hosts…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-3) at Boston University Terriers (3-5)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University hosts Albany (NY) after Kyrone Alexander scored 22 points in Boston University’s 73-65 loss to the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Terriers are 1-3 in home games. Boston University allows 67.6 points and has been outscored by 3.0 points per game.

The Great Danes have gone 1-2 away from home. Albany (NY) scores 77.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

Boston University averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Albany (NY) allows. Albany (NY) averages 10.0 more points per game (77.6) than Boston University gives up (67.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexander is shooting 39.3% and averaging 12.5 points for the Terriers.

Kheni Briggs is shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, while averaging 8.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

