Alexander and Boston University secure 80-74 OT win over Albany

BOSTON (AP) — Kyrone Alexander scored 27 points, including six in the overtime, and Boston University defeated Albany 80-74 on Saturday.

Alexander also contributed five rebounds for the Terriers (4-5). Michael McNair scored 16 points while going 6 of 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range). Miles Brewster had 10 points and shot 2 of 7 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

The Great Danes (6-4) were led in scoring by DeMarr Langford Jr., who finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Kacper Klaczek added 13 points for Albany (NY). Byron Joshua finished with 12 points and six assists.

Boston University entered halftime up 35-27. Alexander paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. Alexander scored 10 second-half points and Malcolm Chimezie hit the game-tying jump shot with 36 seconds remaining in regulation to send the game to overtime. Alexander scored their six overtime points while shooting 1 of 2 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

