Alem Huseinovic scores 20, Kellen Amos hits winner as Rice edges winless Alcorn State 77-75

HOUSTON (AP) — Alem Huseinovic had 20 points and Kellen Amos scored the game-winning layup with five seconds remaining to rally Rice to a 77-75 victory over winless Alcorn State on Monday night.

Huseinovic shot 6 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Owls (8-3). Trae Broadnax scored 11 points and added six rebounds and seven assists. Denver Anglin shot 4 for 11, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points. Amos scored six.

Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt finished with 21 points to lead the Braves (0-12). Keionte Cornelius had 14 points and Djahi Binet scored nine.

Huseinovic scored 11 points in the first half for Rice, who led 42-33 at halftime. Huseinovic led Rice with nine points in the second half.

