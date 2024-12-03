Alcorn State visits Wichita State, aims to break road skid

Alcorn State Braves (0-9) at Wichita State Shockers (6-1) Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State travels…

Alcorn State Braves (0-9) at Wichita State Shockers (6-1)

Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State travels to Wichita State looking to end its nine-game road losing streak.

The Shockers are 3-0 in home games. Wichita State averages 76.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Braves are 0-9 on the road. Alcorn State is sixth in the SWAC with 30.7 rebounds per game led by Djahi Binet averaging 5.9.

Wichita State is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 46.4% Alcorn State allows to opponents. Alcorn State’s 33.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.3 percentage points lower than Wichita State has allowed to its opponents (42.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hill is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Shockers.

Keionte Cornelius is scoring 10.1 points per game and averaging 1.3 rebounds for the Braves.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

