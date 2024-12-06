Alcorn State visits Louisiana Tech, aims to stop road skid

Alcorn State Braves (1-6) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (4-3) Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State…

Alcorn State Braves (1-6) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (4-3)

Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State will attempt to end its six-game road skid when the Braves take on Louisiana Tech.

The Lady Techsters are 3-1 in home games. Louisiana Tech gives up 66.7 points and has been outscored by 6.0 points per game.

The Braves are 0-6 in road games. Alcorn State has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Louisiana Tech is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 41.7% Alcorn State allows to opponents. Alcorn State averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Louisiana Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jianna Morris averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Techsters, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc.

Destiny Brown is shooting 45.6% and averaging 11.4 points for the Braves.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

