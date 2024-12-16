Alcorn State takes on Rice, aims to stop 11-game slide

Alcorn State Braves (0-11) at Rice Owls (7-3) Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -17.5; over/under is…

Alcorn State Braves (0-11) at Rice Owls (7-3)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -17.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State enters the matchup against Rice as losers of 11 games in a row.

The Owls are 3-0 in home games. Rice scores 70.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Braves are 0-11 on the road. Alcorn State ranks seventh in the SWAC allowing 82.4 points while holding opponents to 47.0% shooting.

Rice’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 4.6 fewer made shots on average than the 11.2 per game Alcorn State gives up. Alcorn State’s 34.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than Rice has given up to its opponents (38.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Broadnax is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Owls.

Omari Hamilton is scoring 10.3 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Braves.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.