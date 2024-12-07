Alcorn State plays No. 21 Oklahoma, aims to end road losing streak

Alcorn State Braves (0-10) at Oklahoma Sooners (8-0) Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -32.5; over/under…

Alcorn State Braves (0-10) at Oklahoma Sooners (8-0)

Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -32.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State hits the road against No. 21 Oklahoma looking to stop its 10-game road losing streak.

The Sooners have gone 5-0 at home. Oklahoma scores 80.1 points and has outscored opponents by 15.6 points per game.

The Braves are 0-10 in road games. Alcorn State has a 0-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Oklahoma is shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 46.2% Alcorn State allows to opponents. Alcorn State’s 32.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.0 percentage points lower than Oklahoma has given up to its opponents (41.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalon Moore is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Sooners.

Keionte Cornelius is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 9.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

