Alcorn State faces Wichita State on 9-game road slide

Alcorn State Braves (0-9) at Wichita State Shockers (6-1) Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -25.5;…

Alcorn State Braves (0-9) at Wichita State Shockers (6-1)

Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -25.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State will look to end its nine-game road slide when the Braves take on Wichita State.

The Shockers are 3-0 on their home court. Wichita State ranks fifth in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 72.7 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The Braves are 0-9 in road games. Alcorn State allows 81.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 26.6 points per game.

Wichita State averages 76.6 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 81.6 Alcorn State allows. Alcorn State averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Wichita State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hill is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Shockers.

Keionte Cornelius is shooting 35.4% and averaging 10.1 points for the Braves.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.