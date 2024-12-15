Alcorn State faces Rice on 11-game slide

Alcorn State Braves (0-11) at Rice Owls (7-3) Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State aims to stop…

Alcorn State Braves (0-11) at Rice Owls (7-3)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State aims to stop its 11-game skid with a win over Rice.

The Owls are 3-0 on their home court. Rice averages 70.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Braves are 0-11 on the road. Alcorn State is 0-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

Rice’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 4.6 fewer made shots on average than the 11.2 per game Alcorn State gives up. Alcorn State’s 34.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than Rice has given up to its opponents (38.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Alem Huseinovic is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 9.2 points.

Djahi Binet is averaging 6.2 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Braves.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.