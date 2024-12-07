Albrecht, Lehigh Mountain Hawks to face the Cornell Big Red

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (6-3) at Cornell Big Red (3-7) Ithaca, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cornell faces…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (6-3) at Cornell Big Red (3-7)

Ithaca, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell faces Lehigh in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams.

The Big Red have gone 2-1 at home. Cornell allows 59.5 points and has been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 2-3 away from home. Lehigh averages 67.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

Cornell averages 56.4 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 60.6 Lehigh allows. Lehigh has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Cornell have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emily Pape averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc.

Ella Stemmer is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, while averaging 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

