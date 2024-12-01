Alben leads Charleston Southern against South Alabama after 21-point game

South Alabama Jaguars (2-4) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-6) North Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston…

South Alabama Jaguars (2-4) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-6)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern takes on South Alabama after Catherine Alben scored 21 points in Charleston Southern’s 67-60 victory against the North Dakota State Bison.

The Buccaneers are 1-2 in home games. Charleston Southern ranks fourth in the Big South in rebounding with 30.3 rebounds. Saniya Jones leads the Buccaneers with 6.1 boards.

The Jaguars are 1-3 on the road. South Alabama averages 20.2 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Charleston Southern is shooting 32.4% from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points lower than the 38.8% South Alabama allows to opponents. South Alabama averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.8 per game Charleston Southern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alben is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Buccaneers.

Jordan Rosier averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc.

